Facts

20:37 04.04.2024

Blinken: NATO Allies will do everything they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine

2 min read
Blinken: NATO Allies will do everything they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine

Support for Ukraine and the determination of each NATO country to help Ukrainians remain firm, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“We just came from a session with all NATO Allies and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and I think it’s safe to say that the support for Ukraine, the determination of every country represented here at NATO remains rock solid. We will do everything we can; Allies will do everything that they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, an aggression that gets worse with every passing day,” Blinken said before the start of talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.

Blinken noted that in March, "thousands of rockets and shells were fired at Ukrainians, at cities and towns of Ukraine, on its power grids - and this is underway."

He stressed that "the struggle that Ukraine is waging is not only the struggle of Ukraine; it is the struggle of everyone."

"If Russia were somehow to succeed in Ukraine, if we did not continue to stand with Ukraine, the message to would-be aggressors everywhere is it’s open season; you can get away with it too," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken also noted that it is extremely important that Congress move forward on the issue of additional assistance to Ukraine.

‘It’s not only in Ukraine’s interest; it’s profoundly in our own. And we have dozens of allies as well who feel the same way, who are more than picking up their share of the burden,” he said.

Blinken stressed that Ukraine is fighting every day to respect the principles that Russia encroaches on and which are important for the United States and for all NATO countries.

Tags: #nato #blinken #stance

MORE ABOUT

21:07 04.04.2024
Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

20:22 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

19:43 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

14:48 03.04.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

18:21 02.04.2024
Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

19:44 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

16:20 22.03.2024
NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

19:37 21.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with chairman of NATO Military Committee

Zelenskyy holds meeting with chairman of NATO Military Committee

20:43 19.03.2024
Stoltenberg, Armenian president discuss NATO-Armenia cooperation

Stoltenberg, Armenian president discuss NATO-Armenia cooperation

18:29 19.03.2024
Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

LATEST

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Defense Ministry: Electronic cabinet to be created for each person liable for military service

Ukraine, Hungary holding talks on ways to improve bilateral relations

Ten people injured in fire caused by Russian forces' attack on Kherson region – local authorities

Interior Minister: Quarter of Ukraine's territory contaminated with mines, full humanitarian demining possible only after war end

Ukrzaliznytsia in partnership with UNICEF plans to launch 'family carriages'

Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will develop a platform for external education of children abroad – MP Roman Hryshchuk

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in war, optimistic about country's future – poll

Kuleba calls on US partners to find ways to provide additional Patriot systems as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD