Blinken: NATO Allies will do everything they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine

“We just came from a session with all NATO Allies and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and I think it’s safe to say that the support for Ukraine, the determination of every country represented here at NATO remains rock solid. We will do everything we can; Allies will do everything that they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, an aggression that gets worse with every passing day,” Blinken said before the start of talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.

Blinken noted that in March, "thousands of rockets and shells were fired at Ukrainians, at cities and towns of Ukraine, on its power grids - and this is underway."

He stressed that "the struggle that Ukraine is waging is not only the struggle of Ukraine; it is the struggle of everyone."

"If Russia were somehow to succeed in Ukraine, if we did not continue to stand with Ukraine, the message to would-be aggressors everywhere is it’s open season; you can get away with it too," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken also noted that it is extremely important that Congress move forward on the issue of additional assistance to Ukraine.

‘It’s not only in Ukraine’s interest; it’s profoundly in our own. And we have dozens of allies as well who feel the same way, who are more than picking up their share of the burden,” he said.

Blinken stressed that Ukraine is fighting every day to respect the principles that Russia encroaches on and which are important for the United States and for all NATO countries.