15:54 30.03.2024

Kuleba: task number one is returning Ukrainian-Indian relations to pre-war levels

During his visit to India, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba pointed out the positive changes taking place in bilateral relations between Ukraine and India, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported.

Kuleba emphasized that India is gradually changing its understanding of Russia's war against Ukraine and clearly realizes that Ukrainian-Indian relations have a great future.

"If you compare the state of our relations in the first year of the war and now, you can observe important positive changes. New Delhi saw Ukraine as an important partner," he said.

The minister noted that Ukraine appreciates India's desire to establish sustainable peace in our country and its comprehensive participation in meetings on the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Ukraine is working together with India and other countries to invite them to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland.

Summarizing, Kuleba named three key tasks for developing relations between Ukraine and India.

"Task number one is to return the level of cooperation in trade and the political sphere to the pre-war level. The pre-war level is multi-billion dollar trade between our countries, which means, first of all, attracting money to the Ukrainian economy, creating jobs, selling Ukrainian goods to the world; this means promising joint developments in high-tech areas; this is the entry of Indian companies into the Ukrainian market," the minister said.

The second task is to work on new projects and programs that should take Ukrainian-Indian relations to a new level, he added.

"Task number three is the Peace Formula. India's further participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula will be an important signal for many countries in the region, focusing on New Delhi, convincing them to join this initiative of President Zelenskyy," the minister said.

Kuleba also said that Ukrainian diplomacy is working on organizing visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India.

