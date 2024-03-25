Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the background of the morning Russian ballistic attack in Kyiv, called on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

“Russian terrorists launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Unfortunately, houses in a typical urban neighborhood were damaged. As of now, 5 people have been reported injured. The rubble is being cleared,” the President said on Telegram.

“We reiterate that Ukraine requires more air defense systems, which provide safety for our cities and save lives,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the police, and utility workers who are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack against Kyiv this morning.

As reported, on the morning of March 25, the enemy hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles.