Facts

15:17 25.03.2024

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

1 min read
Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the background of the morning Russian ballistic attack in Kyiv, called on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

“Russian terrorists launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Unfortunately, houses in a typical urban neighborhood were damaged. As of now, 5 people have been reported injured. The rubble is being cleared,” the President said on Telegram.

“We reiterate that Ukraine requires more air defense systems, which provide safety for our cities and save lives,” he noted.

Zelenskyy also thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the police, and utility workers who are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack against Kyiv this morning.

As reported, on the morning of March 25, the enemy hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles.

Tags: #ballistic_attack
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Enemy hits Kyiv with two ballistic missiles – Air Force

LATEST

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Heavy fighting continues near Terny, enemy loses 961 people in Kreminna direction over month – Azov

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

Kyiv hosts Denmark-Ukraine Defense Industry Conference, parties sign three cooperation documents

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD