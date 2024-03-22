Zelenskyy: Supplies of foreign components for Russian missiles must stop

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on civilized countries of the world to block the supply chains of foreign components for the production of missiles in Russia.

As he stressed, “every Russian terrorist attack shows that the world's sanctions against Putin's system are not yet sufficient.”

“Every Russian missile used by these savages to attack our country contains components manufactured by companies from other countries – not from Russia. There are at least 53 types of such components in the design of the X-101 missiles. The Kinzhal missile has at least 49 types of components that Russia does not produce. A significant part of them are manufactured by companies in the free world and imported to Russia through various ‘gray’ schemes,” Zelenskyy said in his video address.

“It is imperative to block such schemes and all those who facilitate them. More sanctions are needed. Greater accountability for sanctions circumvention schemes is needed,” the President noted.

The Head of State thanked the states and leaders who are already doing this, but stressed that much more pressure is needed on Russia.

He also noted that only during this morning's shelling of Kyiv by Russian missiles, there were at least one and a half thousand components that were delivered to the terrorist state from foreign countries.

“This must be stopped, and the world has the appropriate levers,” Zelenskyy stated.

The President also thanked all Ukrainian defenders of the sky for the downed missiles and noted that it is very important to give such an air defense result – more than 30 downed missiles.

In addition, he once again called on partners to provide Ukraine with air defense to protect people from Russian attacks.