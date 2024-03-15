Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

On Friday night, the Ukrainian air defense eliminated 15 enemy shaheds which attacked Kyiv, Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

"By the forces and means of air defense, all the enemy's Shahed UAVs heading for Kyiv - about a dozen and a half - were hit even on the outskirts of the city!" the message says.

The administration noted that on Friday night, the enemy carried out another air attack on the capital of Ukraine. This time, the weapon of attack was the shahed attack UAVs launched by the enemy from Kursk region, Russia.

According to the administration, enemy drones entered Kyiv from the northern direction. The air raid siren in the capital lasted for about an hour.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties and destruction in the capital.