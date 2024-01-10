Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

As part of the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Vilnius, a number of intergovernmental documents were signed, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine reports.

In particular, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Lithuanian Defense and Security Industry Association.

The purpose of the document is to support and develop cooperation in the field of defense and security. The memorandum provides for support for the implementation of joint projects in the field of defense technologies, including projects for the development and production of unmanned aerial and ground platforms, electronic warfare equipment, mine clearance equipment and other advanced solutions in the field of defense technologies. The document provides for joint work on developing products to increase situational awareness and provide a technological advantage in the field of traditional weapons, such as armored vehicles and artillery systems, as well as cooperation between Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense industrial companies and scientific institutions to create new products, in particular in the field cybersecurity and communications.

In addition, letters of intent were signed between JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry and four foreign companies: RSI Europe, Brolis Semiconductors, DMEXS and NT Service. These companies are engaged in innovative developments and creation in the military field. They specialize in the creation and manufacture of modern electronic warfare equipment, remote explosion initiation systems, optics for small arms, and surveillance systems.