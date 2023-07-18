Facts

17:54 18.07.2023

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

1 min read
Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced at a meeting of the government on Tuesday that Ukraine proposes to continue the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in trilateral formal together with Turkey and the UN.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent official letters to the President of Turkey and UN Secretary-General. We propose to continue the work of the grain initiative in the trilateral format. This will allow saving millions of people from hunger and ensure global food safety," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the aggressor country has been blocking the Black Sea ports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"The grain initiative has been working for almost one year thanks to the trilateral agreement with Turkey and the UN. Over this time, Ukraine managed to export over 33 million tonnes of agricultural products to 45 countries of the world. But now Russia is trying to disrupt this initiative and provoke a new food crisis in the world," Shmyhal said.

 

Tags: #grain #shmyhal

