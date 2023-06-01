National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

The National Police of Ukraine specified the number of victims as a result of the missile attack of the Russian Federation, as well as the destruction of infrastructure.

"Last night, Russia killed a 9-year-old girl (information has been clarified), her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman. Another 12 people were injured," the report says.

It is also reported that during another Russian attack in Kyiv, a medical facility, a kindergarten, apartment buildings, cars were damaged.

The police, along with other emergency services, continue to work on the ground and document the consequences of another attack by a terrorist state.