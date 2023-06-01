Facts

10:59 01.06.2023

National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

1 min read
National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

The National Police of Ukraine specified the number of victims as a result of the missile attack of the Russian Federation, as well as the destruction of infrastructure.

"Last night, Russia killed a 9-year-old girl (information has been clarified), her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman. Another 12 people were injured," the report says.

It is also reported that during another Russian attack in Kyiv, a medical facility, a kindergarten, apartment buildings, cars were damaged.

The police, along with other emergency services, continue to work on the ground and document the consequences of another attack by a terrorist state.

Tags: #victims #missile

MORE ABOUT

12:40 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

11:19 01.05.2023
Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

09:11 27.04.2023
Number of wounded amid Russia’s missile attack in Mykolaiv increases to 23 people

Number of wounded amid Russia’s missile attack in Mykolaiv increases to 23 people

20:56 18.04.2023
More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

14:22 22.03.2023
Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

13:58 22.03.2023
In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

09:45 09.03.2023
Death toll from missile fall in Lviv region reaches five people – local authorities

Death toll from missile fall in Lviv region reaches five people – local authorities

10:34 06.03.2023
Number of victims of missile attack on house in Zaporizhia increase to 13 people – Emergency Service

Number of victims of missile attack on house in Zaporizhia increase to 13 people – Emergency Service

19:34 02.03.2023
Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

09:17 02.03.2023
Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

LATEST

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD