Facts

20:35 23.05.2023

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

1 min read
Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes the TRML-4D air surveillance radar system and 54 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, the press service of the German government said.

According to a post on the website, the package also includes two BIBER armored bridgelayers, three mobile and protected demining devices, eight anti-drone systems, six border vehicles, one frequency scanner/frequency suppressor, two swap body trucks with 20 retractable platforms, five heavy articulated trucks and 12 trailers, eight cars, 34 pickups, some 17 Zetros trucks.

Tags: #help #military #germany

