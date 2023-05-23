Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes the TRML-4D air surveillance radar system and 54 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, the press service of the German government said.

According to a post on the website, the package also includes two BIBER armored bridgelayers, three mobile and protected demining devices, eight anti-drone systems, six border vehicles, one frequency scanner/frequency suppressor, two swap body trucks with 20 retractable platforms, five heavy articulated trucks and 12 trailers, eight cars, 34 pickups, some 17 Zetros trucks.