Facts

17:24 12.05.2023

Core Group of 37 states meets in Tallinn to advance work on Special Tribunal for Russia's aggression

1 min read
The coalition of 37 states for the creation of the Special Tribunal for Russia's Crime of Aggression has met in Estonia today, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The Core Group of 37 states met today in Tallinn to advance its work on the Special Tribunal and solutions for its legal parameters. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his henchmen must know: what began as a 'special operation' will finish up as a special tribunal. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, thanks for your hospitality," he said on Twitter on Friday.

Currently, the coalition consists of 37 states, including G7 and the EU member states as well as a range of the Global South countries. The result of their work will be the creation of the Special Tribunal and the beginning of its work.

The first meeting of the Core Group was held on January 26. At that time, 21 countries joined the meeting.

