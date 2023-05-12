Facts

10:34 12.05.2023

National Crime Prevention Plan to be developed in Ukraine - Presidential decree

2 min read
A National Crime Prevention Plan will be developed in Ukraine, according to the Comprehensive Strategic Plan for Reforming the state Law and Order System, published on Friday, approved on Thursday by presidential decree.

The document contains strategic priorities for reforming the law enforcement system of Ukraine: the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement and prosecutor's offices as an integral part of the security and defense sector, consistent criminal policy, efficiency of criminal proceedings in compliance with international standards and the rule of law, management system, integrated digital transformation, as well as openness, transparency, accountability and independence.

In addition, the decree contains a paragraph on the development, approval and implementation of a National Plan for the Prevention of Crime, designed for three years, on the basis of which, with the active participation of civil society, annual regional and local crime prevention programs are adopted. It is envisaged to create an interdepartmental Coordinating Council for the implementation of a crime prevention policy.

The document also provides for the development of alternative measures for resolving criminal law conflicts (diversionary measures, transactions), which will be applied at the pretrial stage of criminal proceedings in the investigation of certain types of criminal offenses, primarily of a financial nature, the introduction of restorative justice, as well as improving the legal regulation of institutions of exemption from criminal liability, probation, reconciliation and mediation agreements in the framework of criminal proceedings.

At the same time, it is envisaged to introduce the institute of detectives into the activities of pretrial investigation bodies as part of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in a video message, Zelenskyy stressed that the document is designed for the period up to 2027.

Tags: #law #crime

