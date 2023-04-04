Zelenskyy holds meeting with US Republican Party reps

On Monday evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party led by Chairman of the Standing Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner.

"An important meeting with the delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party led by the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner. Bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, President Biden, and the entire American people has played a critical role in our country's ability to stand up to Russia in the war for our freedom and democratic values," Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

The head of state expressed hope that the high level of U.S. support would continue in the future.

"I hope that the high level of support and interaction between our states will be maintained. This is the key to joint victory over the Russian aggressor," he said.