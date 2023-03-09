Facts

10:56 09.03.2023

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

1 min read
For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

For the first time, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, fired as many as six Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles, Spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"The attack is really large-scale, and for the first time since such types, missiles of different types. We see Kinzhal-type ones this time as many as six. I don't remember that there was such a number," he said on the air of the Channel 24.

According to Ihnat, some 34 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

According to the spokesman, various aircraft were used, namely strategic, long-range aviation (MiG-31, and others).

There were 81 missile launches in total, including 28 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile launches, some 20 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile launches; six launches of X-22 air-launched cruise missiles; six launches of Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles; eight launches of guided aircraft missiles: two of Kh-31P; six of X-59; some 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Tags: #missiles

