Facts

09:54 09.03.2023

After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

1 min read
After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

After a massive missile attack by the Russian occupying forces on Thursday night, ground electric transport and the metro stopped operating in Kharkiv.

"Ground electric transport does not operate. Buses have been launched according to the blackout scheme," the city council's press service said.

According to the press secretary of Kharkiv Metro Oleksiy Bitner, the metro operates as a shelter.

"The subway works as a shelter. The movement of trains did not start. We will inform you about the start of passenger transportation," Bitner said.

Tags: #kharkiv #transport

MORE ABOUT

11:08 09.03.2023
No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

18:03 23.02.2023
Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

15:55 23.02.2023
Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

11:09 22.02.2023
Invaders attack Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, two people wounded – Synehubov

Invaders attack Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, two people wounded – Synehubov

11:07 22.02.2023
Invaders strike at Kharkiv – Terekhov

Invaders strike at Kharkiv – Terekhov

10:48 17.02.2023
Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

09:09 30.01.2023
Three people wounded in enemy shelling of Kharkiv – local authorities

Three people wounded in enemy shelling of Kharkiv – local authorities

18:43 10.01.2023
Kuleba after his visit with Baerbock to Kharkiv: I have no doubt about further military assistance from Germany

Kuleba after his visit with Baerbock to Kharkiv: I have no doubt about further military assistance from Germany

09:44 28.12.2022
Kharkiv is under fire – Terekhov

Kharkiv is under fire – Terekhov

18:14 02.12.2022
Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

AD

HOT NEWS

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

LATEST

Shmyhal on missile attack: Power generation, distribution facilities in eight regions damaged

Energy infrastructure facility damaged in Kyiv – Klitschko

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland sends 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – defense minister

Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

AD
AD
AD
AD