After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

After a massive missile attack by the Russian occupying forces on Thursday night, ground electric transport and the metro stopped operating in Kharkiv.

"Ground electric transport does not operate. Buses have been launched according to the blackout scheme," the city council's press service said.

According to the press secretary of Kharkiv Metro Oleksiy Bitner, the metro operates as a shelter.

"The subway works as a shelter. The movement of trains did not start. We will inform you about the start of passenger transportation," Bitner said.