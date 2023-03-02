Russia's massive missile attacks may remain in past, enemy seeking new tactics – Humeniuk

Russia's massive missile attacks may remain in the past, while the enemy is looking for new tactics, Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"We are saying that massive missile attacks may remain in the past, and now the enemy is at the stage of seeking new tactics," she told a press briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

The enemy has started to launch missile strikes at a different time and sometimes it makes a combination of sea and air attacks as well as small batches of Shahed kamikaze drones, Humeniuk said.

"Currently they want to neutralize our air defense system and inflict effective strikes," she said.

According to the official, "the objective situation is that [Russia] has significantly fewer missiles, although it still has some. The production has been almost suspended, although there is still some."

"The power of the enemy has not been eliminated completely. It still has signs of life and produces means of killing," Humeniuk said.