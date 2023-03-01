Facts

16:36 01.03.2023

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

There are positive elements in the published statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

As for the proposals that China has put forward, Blinken said, there are some positive elements, including things that, as China itself used to say several times in the past, are very similar to the proposals of Ukraine itself.

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry with a position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, the call not to allow further escalation are among the main points.

