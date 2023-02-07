Ukrainian military already heading to Germany to prepare for driving Leopard 2 tanks – German Defense Minister

A group of Ukrainian military went to Germany on Tuesday to prepare for the management of Leopard 2 tanks, said head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius.

"Today I had the honor to accompany your military to conduct training on Leopard 2. I admire the speed of preparation of Ukrainians who receive knowledge. Weapons systems work effectively for Ukraine in this aggressive war of Russia. This applies to Marder, NASAMS, Patriot. It also shows how well Ukrainian soldiers work," Pistorius said during a press conference at the Military Media Center in Kyiv.