EU to launch EUR 25 mln humanitarian demining program in Ukraine – Shmyhal's meeting with Borrell

The EUR 25 million humanitarian demining program in Ukraine will be launched by the efforts of the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"Before the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, we checked the clock with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell... There is an agreement that the EU will launch a humanitarian demining program worth EUR 25 million. This is an important component of our recovery, which will allow us to return normal life to those de-occupied from terrorist communities," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Thursday.

The prime minister also noted the importance of continuing pressure on the Russian economy and introducing the tenth package of European sanctions, which, in particular, should include the nuclear sector and the state-owned company Rosatom.