Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko met with new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius: they talked about further support for Ukraine, his brother, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Volodymyr met with new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. They talked about further arms supplies to Ukraine," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"We talked about further deliveries of weapons to Ukraine. Pistorius promised to visit Kyiv and assured support for the struggle of Ukraine until our victory," he said.