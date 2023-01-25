Russia preparing for new wave of aggression – Zelensky

The initiative in the war should remain with Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression, with the forces that it is able to mobilize. Now the invaders are already increasing pressure on the Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other directions. And they want to increase the pressure on a larger scale," he said.

"In order not to admit the fallacy of aggression, the masters of Russia want to throw more of their people and equipment into the fighting. This means that we all in the free world must strengthen our cooperation in order not only to respond to the latest Russian criminal actions," Zelensky said.

This is necessary, he said, "to prevent new Russian criminal acts as much as possible. The initiative in the war must remain with our forces."