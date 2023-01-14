Invaders fire at Avdiyivka, two civilians killed, three wounded – MP

Two residents of the town of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, were killed and three were injured as a result of the shelling of the town by Russian occupiers on Saturday, said non-factional MP of Ukraine Musa Magomedov.

"Massive shelling of Avdiyivka. Orcs purposefully target crowded places: the city market, the area of the Lafar store and the former Rubin cinema. It is already tentatively known about two dead and three wounded," Magomedov wrote on Telegram.