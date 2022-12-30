Facts

12:32 30.12.2022

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that nothing will change in Ukraine's relations with Hungary as long as Viktor Orban remains the Prime Minister of Hungary.

"And it will not change [in relations] as long as Viktor Orban remains the Prime Minister of Hungary, because, let's say, he chose his path," Kuleba said in an interview with the Interviewer.

At the same time, the minister noted that until February 24 he had close relations with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó.

"I really tried to reset the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, and he also showed readiness, and we even moved forward in some things. After February 24, this is the only foreign minister of the EU states who I have never talked with. I think that this fact speaks for itself," Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #hungary #kuleba

