Facts

10:02 26.12.2022

Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

1 min read
Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that they shot down a Ukrainian drone while approaching the Engels airfield, as a result of the fall of its wreckage, three soldiers died, the equipment was not damaged.

"On December 26, at about 1:35 Moscow time [0:35 Kyiv time], a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude by means of air defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces when approaching the Engels military airfield in Saratov region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of the fall of the drone wreckage, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally wounded," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Aviation equipment was not damaged," the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #russia #airfield

MORE ABOUT

15:56 26.12.2022
Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

13:54 26.12.2022
Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

10:37 26.12.2022
Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

14:50 17.12.2022
New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

11:46 12.12.2022
EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia, number of outstanding issues remain – Borrell

EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia, number of outstanding issues remain – Borrell

14:01 02.12.2022
Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

13:11 30.11.2022
European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

16:13 24.11.2022
Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

14:16 23.11.2022
European Parliament calls for investigating crimes of Russia in Ukraine, holding responsible officials for crimes – resolution

European Parliament calls for investigating crimes of Russia in Ukraine, holding responsible officials for crimes – resolution

16:50 21.11.2022
NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

LATEST

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Saakashvili refuses to be tested for poisoning without Western experts' participation

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Court of Appeal overturns acquittal of ex-director of ZTMC, imposes sentence of 3.5 years in prison

Kazakh business sends 41 generators worth $500,000 to Ukrainian hospitals

AD
AD
AD
AD