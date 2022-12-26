Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that they shot down a Ukrainian drone while approaching the Engels airfield, as a result of the fall of its wreckage, three soldiers died, the equipment was not damaged.

"On December 26, at about 1:35 Moscow time [0:35 Kyiv time], a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude by means of air defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces when approaching the Engels military airfield in Saratov region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of the fall of the drone wreckage, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally wounded," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Aviation equipment was not damaged," the Defense Ministry said.