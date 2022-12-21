Facts

11:55 21.12.2022

Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

1 min read
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit the White House on Wednesday and meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, CNN said, citing two sources familiar with the planning.

"President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet at the White House on Wednesday in what will be a surprise visit that will coincide with the administration's intention to send the country a new defense aid package that will include Patriot missile systems," the statement said. website on Wednesday night.

It is noted that this visit will be Zelensky's first trip outside Ukraine since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

CNN said "the White House declined to comment on a potential visit or Biden's announcement or new security assistance announcements."

Tags: #usa #zelensky

