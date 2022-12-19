Zelensky urges leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force countries to provide weapons to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the leaders of the countries belonging to the Joint Expeditionary Force with a request to provide various types of weapons.

"At this summit, I urge you to do everything to hasten the defeat of the occupiers. And I'm going to be very specific today – absolutely practical. Perhaps you expected a more political speech from me. But time is different. Time is for concrete things," he said, speaking via video link at a summit of the group that includes the UK, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway on Monday.

"This night, Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones. Some 34 Shaheds. I say both the quantity and the name, quite specifically. These are Shaheds from a new batch received by Russia from Iran. Some 250 units – this is the total number of Shaheds received by the terrorist state," he said.

According to Zelensky, after the strikes on the power system on the evening of December 16, 22.408 million Ukrainians were disconnected from the energy supply, and more than ten million people had interruptions in the supply of water and heat.

Zelensky called winter a "decisive time" when a decision can be made, "the results of which in the spring will allow us to outline the restoration of our territorial integrity and ensure that Russian revanchism will never again cross the border of Ukraine, and therefore Europe."

He asked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to "increase the supply of air defense systems to our state and help speed up the corresponding decisions of partners. A 100% air shield for Ukraine is one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression."

Zelensky asked Norwegian Prime Minister to increase the supply of NASAMS systems and missiles to them. Addressing the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, the President noted that Ukraine needs modern armored vehicles. "There is no explanation for the fact that Ukraine has not yet received a decision to provide modern and efficient tanks - in particular, Leopards. This is vital! I ask you, together with your partners, to reach this decision," he said.

He also asked "to continue our cooperation in relation to Soviet-style tanks – the necessary shells, as well as Harpoon complexes and artillery systems."

The President also noted the desirability of deliveries to Ukraine of Caesar systems, shells of 122 and 152 calibers, and MLRS systems.

"It just happened so - Ukrainian children in their letters to St. Nicholas ask for air defense, weapons and victory. They understand everything. Let's act!" he said.

The Joint Expeditionary Force is an international structure for defense cooperation led by the UK, formed by ten countries: in addition to the UK and Finland, the group includes the Netherlands, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia. The purpose of its activities is to develop the military potential of the participating countries, prevent various crises and, if necessary, act together in crisis situations. The main geographic area of JEF activity is Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region.