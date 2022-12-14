Zelensky signs law on liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court, creation of Kyiv City District Administrative Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and on the creation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

On the page of the bill on Tuesday evening, December 13, an inscription appeared, returned to parliament with the signature of the president.

As reported, on December 12, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported Bill No. 5369 "On the liquidation of the District Administrative Court in Kyiv and the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.