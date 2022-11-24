Facts

19:06 24.11.2022

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

1 min read

The Russian occupiers have intensified the inspection of local residents and their housing in the occupied Skadovsk district of Kherson region, the of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

"According to available information, the enemy has tightened counter-sabotage and police measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Skadovsk district of Kherson region in connection with the effective fire damage of the objects of the Russian occupation forces. In particular, in the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Chervone on November 22 of this year, the occupiers checked the houses, phones and documents of local residents," the report says.

Tags: #invaders

MORE ABOUT

11:17 29.08.2022
Russian invaders lost 250 people, three tanks, five artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lost 250 people, three tanks, five artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

20:16 26.08.2022
Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

11:56 10.08.2022
Invaders' attacks in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions repulsed, continue in Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

Invaders' attacks in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions repulsed, continue in Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

17:55 25.07.2022
Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

09:53 13.07.2022
Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

19:43 17.06.2022
Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

09:39 08.06.2022
Zelensky: Invaders didn’t believe in such resistance of Ukrainian army in Donbas

Zelensky: Invaders didn’t believe in such resistance of Ukrainian army in Donbas

09:41 30.05.2022
Invaders fire on Novy Buh, city center seriously destroyed

Invaders fire on Novy Buh, city center seriously destroyed

20:34 27.05.2022
Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

20:46 16.05.2022
Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

AD
AD
AD
AD