Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

The Russian occupiers have intensified the inspection of local residents and their housing in the occupied Skadovsk district of Kherson region, the of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

"According to available information, the enemy has tightened counter-sabotage and police measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Skadovsk district of Kherson region in connection with the effective fire damage of the objects of the Russian occupation forces. In particular, in the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Chervone on November 22 of this year, the occupiers checked the houses, phones and documents of local residents," the report says.