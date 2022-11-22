War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia launched a war against Ukraine, to November 20 amounted to 16,784 civilians (a week earlier some 16,631), including 6,595 killed (6,557), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Monday.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the document notes on UN data.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to confirmed UN data, some 2,575 men, some 1,767 women, some 206 boys and 172 girls killed, while the gender of 37 children and 1,838 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 10,189 wounded were 299 boys and 211 girls, as well as 245 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

If earlier the OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on weekdays, since July it has become a weekly one. In this summary, as in the previous one, the data are given by months.

According to them, March remains the deadliest month for civilians, with a minimum of 3,333 deaths. In April, according to an OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war fell to 702; in May to 473; for August to 305, for September to 312, for October to 286, for 21 days of November to 95, the UN said.

The number of wounded in September some 926, was higher than in October, some 787 and August some 895, and slightly lower than in the previous months: July some 1,100, June some 1,030, May some 1,016, while in April and March 1,254 and 2,414 people were injured, respectively.

According to the report, in November, 89 people were killed and 274 injured by explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​effect, while mines and explosive remnants of war killed six and injured 31 people (9% of the total casualties).

Government-controlled territories, according to the UN, accounted for 82.5% of the victims in November.

The summary has traditionally indicated that the increase in figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases after November 13, since during this period the Office verified a number of cases from previous days.