16:55 19.11.2022

UK to provide Ukraine with 120 special anti-aircraft guns – Sunak

 The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 120 special anti-aircraft guns, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said that the UK will supply Ukraine with radars, as well as provide the country with assistance in the form of training for military doctors and engineers.

The UK will also increase its military and other forms of assistance to help Ukraine overcome the upcoming winter, send winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.

Sunak also noted that the UK will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid for more than GBP 16 million.

