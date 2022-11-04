Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

As of tonight, about 4.5 million Ukrainian consumers have been temporarily disconnected from electricity according to emergency and stabilization schedules, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday.

“In particular, in Kyiv and ten regions: Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zhytomyr region, Zaporizhia region, Sumy region, Kirovohrad region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Khmelnytskyi region, Cherkasy region,” he said.

“To endure Russian energy terror and such a challenge is our national task, one of the main ones now. The very fact that Russia resorted to terror against the energy industry shows the weakness of the enemy,” Zelensky said.

“They cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, and that is why they are trying to break our people in this way - to humiliate Ukrainians, to strike at the morale of our people, at the resistance of our people. I believe that Russia will not succeed,” he also said.