German IRIS-T air defense arrives in Ukraine, American NASAMS expected to arrive – Reznikov

German IRIS-T air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine, and the arrival of American NASAMS air defense systems is also expected, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says.

"A new era of air defense has begun in Ukraine. IRIS-Ts from Germany are already here. American NASAMS are coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more. No doubt that Russia is a terrorist state. There is a moral imperative to protect the sky over Ukraine in order to save our people," he said on Twitter.

"And personal thanks to my colleague German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht for her partnership and strong commitment to supporting Ukraine. We will win," Reznikov added.