Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed military support for Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions and confiscation of Russian assets.

"Ukraine is interested in your initiative to launch an EU military support mission for Ukraine within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy. Its principal objective should be the organization of basic and special training for Ukrainian servicemen. The structures of Ukraine and the EU should jointly work out this issue in order to deploy the mission as soon as possible," the press service of the government quoted the premier as saying.

Shmyhal also thanked for the consistent policy of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"We call on our partners to intensify work on the introduction of the 8th package, which would include a complete energy embargo and the disconnection of all russian and belarusian banks from SWIFT. Ukraine is now finalizing the list of proposals. When developing them, the most heinous crimes of russia were taken into account," the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted.

The parties also discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU regarding the search, confiscation, and transfer of assets of the russian federation for the restoration of our state.