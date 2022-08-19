Facts

18:16 19.08.2022

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 7,000 citizens have been evacuated from Donetsk region since the beginning of August, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, who is also the Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has said.

"Since the beginning of the month, during compulsory evacuation of the civilians in Donetsk region, more than 7,000 people were evacuated to safe districts of certain regions. Of them, almost 1,500 are children, 45 families with many children and several hundreds of people with limited mobility (including people with disabilities)," the ministry's press service quoted Vereschuk as saying.

According to the minister, the authorities are ready to evacuate 200,000 residents of Donetsk region to safe regions.

 

Tags: #evacuation #donetsk_region

