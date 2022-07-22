Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine: Accusations of Ukrainian state in Nazism are nonsense

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky called accusations of the Ukrainian state of Nazism as "nonsense."

"I think it is complete nonsense to accuse Ukraine of Nazism. Probably, like in any other country, there are nationalists, anti-Semites in Ukraine – they are in Russia, France, the United States, and in this sense Ukraine is no different from other countries," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador also said "at one time, I and my predecessors as ambassadors spoke about my disagreement with certain trends in Ukrainian society. It concerned certain historical figures."

"And our opinion on this issue has not changed – we spoke about this openly with the leadership of Ukraine. I am sure that after the end of the war this historical discussion will continue," he said.