Facts

11:34 22.07.2022

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine: Accusations of Ukrainian state in Nazism are nonsense

1 min read
Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine: Accusations of Ukrainian state in Nazism are nonsense

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky called accusations of the Ukrainian state of Nazism as "nonsense."

"I think it is complete nonsense to accuse Ukraine of Nazism. Probably, like in any other country, there are nationalists, anti-Semites in Ukraine – they are in Russia, France, the United States, and in this sense Ukraine is no different from other countries," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador also said "at one time, I and my predecessors as ambassadors spoke about my disagreement with certain trends in Ukrainian society. It concerned certain historical figures."

"And our opinion on this issue has not changed – we spoke about this openly with the leadership of Ukraine. I am sure that after the end of the war this historical discussion will continue," he said.

Tags: #israel #brodsky

MORE ABOUT

11:54 22.07.2022
Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

11:25 22.07.2022
Israel provides aid to Ukraine, but military – with caution – ambassador

Israel provides aid to Ukraine, but military – with caution – ambassador

18:26 18.07.2022
EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

19:24 17.07.2022
Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

17:41 16.07.2022
10 tons of humanitarian aid from Israel were delivered to Kryvyi Rih – The Embassy

10 tons of humanitarian aid from Israel were delivered to Kryvyi Rih – The Embassy

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

17:03 25.06.2022
Pro-russian activists without russian flags rallied near the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

Pro-russian activists without russian flags rallied near the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

21:00 17.06.2022
Israel's judicial system should support a judge who defends the interests of Ukrainian refugees, - media

Israel's judicial system should support a judge who defends the interests of Ukrainian refugees, - media

20:34 25.05.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Israel Bar Association

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Israel Bar Association

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

Israel provides aid to Ukraine, but military – with caution – ambassador

Foreign businessmen can also be recognized as oligarchs in Ukraine - Danilov

Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

LATEST

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

Ambassador Korniychuk denied the possibility of Hasidic travel to Ukraine through Moldova - no one will be allowed

Rescuers find bodies of three people under rubble of school shelled in Kramatorsk – emergency service

Foreign businessmen can also be recognized as oligarchs in Ukraine - Danilov

Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

After end of war, Ukraine should become EU member – Polish ex-Foreign Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD