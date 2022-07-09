Facts

13:29 09.07.2022

Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

1 min read
The Bayraktar drone, for which the Lithuanians raised money, has arrived in Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office, diplomatic adviser to the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

"The Lithuanian Bayraktar Vanagas is already in Ukraine! This is an outstanding manifestation of friendship and once again proving unity – not only Ukraine is fighting the aggressor. I am personally grateful to Haluk Bayraktar and Andrius Tapinas for their unwavering support on the path to victory! Glory to Ukraine!" Sybiha said on Twitter on Friday.

