18:57 01.07.2022

Competition for NABU head to be announced soon – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) would be announced in the near future.

"As for NABU: the competition should be announced, the full composition of the commission should be formed. I believe that this will be done in the coming days or weeks," Zelensky said at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Norway in Kyiv, answering journalists' questions.

According to the head of state, a special commission deals with the appointment of a special anti-corruption prosecutor.

"As for the SAPO head, it is not the president, but another commission that decides who wins. After that, the prosecutor general decides, not the president," he said.

The head of state also said that after granting Ukraine the status of a candidate state for the European Union, for a further opportunity to become a full member of the EU, "a number of recommendations were put forward in the field of implementing reforms, not requirements."

As for other reforms, in addition to anti-corruption ones, as Zelensky said, all of them will be brought to an end and voted on.

"There is a lot of trust in Ukraine [on the part of the EU]. Everyone sees how we are moving forward on the path to full EU membership. All reforms will be made and voted on. I have no doubts. Everything will be done in order of priority for our state," he said.

