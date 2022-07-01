Facts

14:03 01.07.2022

Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

1 min read
Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

The preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft for free delivery to Ukraine within the framework of the People's Bayraktar campaign is being completed, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.

"Words do not differ from deeds – the preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft for free delivery to Ukraine within the framework of the People's Bayraktar campaign is being completed. I personally thanked Haluk Bayraktar, Selcuk Bayraktar and Baykar Company for this incredible support," Bodnar wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #bayraktar

