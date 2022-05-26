Facts

18:23 26.05.2022

As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, seven killed, 17 wounded

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces of Shevchenkivsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv on Thursday, seven people were killed, some 17 were injured among the civilian population, including a child, Oleh Synehubov, Head of the military regional administration said.

"Seven civilians, 17 were wounded, among them a nine-year-old child. The enemy is again insidiously terrorizing the civilian population," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

He said the enemy was shelling the city with MLRS and artillery.

"Once again I ask everyone not to be on the streets unnecessarily. Listen to alarm signals and stay in shelters during such signals. It is still too early to relax," Synehubov said.

He noted that fierce fighting continues in the region.

"Our armed forces know their business, they are chasing the enemy. Fierce battles continue in the north, northeast and Izyum directions. The enemy is suffering significant losses," Synehubov said.

