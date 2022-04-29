Facts

16:48 29.04.2022

Interior Minister hopes for help of intl organizations in demining Ukraine's territories

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky hopes that international organizations working in humanitarian demining will provide assistance to Ukraine in the near future by sending specialists and equipment for demining territories.

"Explosive technicians of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are clearing the streets and houses so that citizens can safely return home. The government has increased the number of pyrotechnicians by a third. But we will still need to increase their number, because the so-called territory contaminated with shells, bombs, mines is very large," the ministry's press service said on Friday, citing its head.

According to the minister, in world practice, one day of hostilities means a month of demining territories afterwards.

"Today, the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnics are actually in great demand, they are not enough... Today we are agreeing that a number of international organizations working in the world specifically in the field of humanitarian post-war demining should attract their specialists," Monastyrsky said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs hopes that within a few weeks the first international teams of pyrotechnicians will be on the territory of Ukraine and will join Ukrainian colleagues with their equipment.

 

