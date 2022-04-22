French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

Forensic experts from Slovakia have arrived in Ukraine, and French experts are already working in Kyiv region, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Foreign experts assist us with documentation of international crimes committed by Russia. French are already working in Kyiv region, the first group of Slovak police, forensic experts and anthropologists also started their work today," Venediktova said on Twitter on Friday.

The prosecutor general also said on Facebook that over 7,600 war crimes by Russia were recorded in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, and the support of the world in collecting evidence is extremely necessary.

"Now we have a mission of representatives of the French gendarmerie and the medical service of the Armed Forces of the French Republic in Kyiv region. There is also the team of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine," Venediktova said.

According to the prosecutor general, the work of foreign specialists on the territory of Ukraine is also a sign of Ukraine's openness. "Our goal is absolutely transparent, a thorough investigation of every war crime of Russia in order to bring the perpetrators to justice," Venediktova said.