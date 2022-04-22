Facts

EU agrees to purchase heavy weapons for free transfer to Ukraine, it was difficult decision - Michel

EU agrees to purchase heavy weapons for free transfer to Ukraine, it was difficult decision - Michel

The European Union has agreed to purchase heavy weapons in order to transfer them to Ukraine free of charge, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in an interview with the European Pravda publication.

"Two days after the start of the war, President Zelensky called me and offered to coordinate the provision of weapons to Ukraine. It was a very difficult decision for the EU, we have never done this before. But we managed in a few hours," the President of the European Council said on Thursday, April 21.

Michel also recalled that during the two months of the war, the EU allocated EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine "for the purchase of weapons." "And this is also in addition to the support from other EU member states, which is delivered at a bilateral level. And we have many more important projects," he said.

