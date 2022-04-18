Facts

11:55 18.04.2022

Occupants shoot down car with civilians who try to leave Kreminna, four people killed

On Monday, Russian invaders opened fire at a car with civilians who were trying to evacuate from Kreminna (Luhansk region), as a result of which four people died, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"On the morning of April 18, the residents of Kreminna tried to evacuate in their own vehicles. The Russians opened fire on a car with civilians. Four people were killed. One seriously wounded person is still at the scene. Medics cannot reach her due to endless shelling," Haidai wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He said that at present, control over the city of Kreminna is lost, and street fighting is taking place in the village.

