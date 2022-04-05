Facts

20:33 05.04.2022

Occupiers kill 11 civilians in Brovary district of Kyiv region

In the village of Velyka Dymerka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, Russian servicemen killed 11 civilians with firearms and artillery weapons, and a local resident died from shrapnel wounds in the village of Bohdanivka, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"During the investigation, it was established that in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Brovary District, 11 civilians were killed as a result of the use of firearms and artillery by the Russian military. In the village of Bohdanivka, during the shelling of the village by the invaders, a local resident died from shrapnel wounds," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the department, Brovary District Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, as they say in the message, on April 3, a civilian car was blown up on an enemy mine between the villages of Rudnytske and Peremoha of Baryshivka territorial community of Brovary district. "The driver of the vehicle died, another passenger was injured," the prosecutor's office informs.

"The prosecutors of Kyiv region continue to record all the war crimes of the aggressor country in order to bring the perpetrators to justice," the report says.

