Biden calls Putin's statements about denazification of Ukraine cynical and lies

U.S. President Joseph Biden stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the denazification of Ukraine are cynical and lies.

"Putin has the gall to say he's 'de-Nazifying' Ukraine. It's a lie. It's just cynical. He knows that. And it's also obscene. President Zelensky was democratically elected. He's Jewish. His father's family was wiped out in the Nazi Holocaust. And Putin has the audacity, like all autocrats before him, to believe that might will make right," Biden said.

At the same time, Biden recalled that before the current crisis, NATO and the United States worked for months to cooperate with the Russian Federation in order to prevent war, but Russia responded to them with "lies and ultimatums." According to him, Russia "was bent on violence from the start."

"Repeatedly, he asserted, 'we have no interest in war.' Guaranteed he would not move. Repeatedly saying he would not invade Ukraine. Repeatedly saying Russian troops along the border were there for 'training' – all 180,000 of them. There is simply no justification or provocation for Russia's choice of war," the U.S. president said.