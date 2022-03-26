Facts

14:38 26.03.2022

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

1 min read
Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

 U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Warsaw, CNN reported, which also published a related photo.

"Biden's visit to Europe has been entirely focused on the war. But the talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov were the first time Biden was able to meet face-to-face with officials from Ukraine during his tour," the CNN article says.

Tags: #biden #warsaw
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

17:59 25.03.2022
Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

12:07 25.03.2022
Biden, von der Leyen: we united in support of Ukraine, urge Russia to stop attacking its neighbor

Biden, von der Leyen: we united in support of Ukraine, urge Russia to stop attacking its neighbor

21:12 24.03.2022
U.S. imposes new sanctions against more than 400 individuals and entities in Russia - Biden

U.S. imposes new sanctions against more than 400 individuals and entities in Russia - Biden

21:05 24.03.2022
USA would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine – Biden

USA would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine – Biden

20:42 24.03.2022
Biden believes Ukraine should decide whether to make territorial concessions, but does not believe this to happen

Biden believes Ukraine should decide whether to make territorial concessions, but does not believe this to happen

20:14 24.03.2022
Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

20:03 24.03.2022
U.S. to provide more than $1 bln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Biden

U.S. to provide more than $1 bln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Biden

15:12 24.03.2022
Biden: NATO to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressor

Biden: NATO to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressor

10:47 23.03.2022
Biden in Europe to discuss further western response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Biden in Europe to discuss further western response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

Russian invaders seize hospital in Slavutych - head of Kyiv regional military administration

Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

LATEST

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

No curfew to be in Kyiv, Kyiv region on Sunday afternoon - Klitschko

Ireland joins group of countries committed to ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

Biden to meet in Poland with Ukraine's Foreign, Defense ministers on Saturday – media

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

Premature disclosure of information about assistance from abroad disrupts contracts, supply of equipment or weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv - Chaus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD