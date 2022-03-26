Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Warsaw, CNN reported, which also published a related photo.

"Biden's visit to Europe has been entirely focused on the war. But the talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov were the first time Biden was able to meet face-to-face with officials from Ukraine during his tour," the CNN article says.