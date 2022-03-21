In Kharkiv region, 116 people killed as result of collapse of buildings, 204 rescued from rubble – local authorities

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, about 100 educational institutions have been damaged and destroyed.

"About 60 schools in Kharkiv region were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. At least 30 kindergartens and seven institutions of higher education were also damaged," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said.

The university dormitories were also damaged or completely destroyed.

In addition, as a result of enemy shelling, cultural institutions were damaged (the buildings of Kharkiv National Opera and Ballet Theatre, Kharkiv Philharmonic and Puppet Theater, Kharkiv Art Museum, the House of Culture in Merefa) and a large number of health facilities were damaged (eight hospitals in different districts of Kharkiv, a department emergency care in Derhachi, a hospital in Izium). Damaged at least ten industrial facilities and ten religious institutions of different faiths in Kharkiv and Izium districts.

A total of 204 people were rescued from the rubble in the region. Some 116 people died due to the destruction of buildings, including one person over the past day.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble, work continues to extract the bodies of the killed.