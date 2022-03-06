Facts

09:05 06.03.2022

Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

1 min read

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 88 enemy aircraft and helicopters since the beginning of Russian aggression, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In general, as of now, the losses of aviation equipment of the Russian occupation forces amount to 88 aircraft and helicopters," the Facebook post said on Sunday morning.

"Some enemy pilots who ejected and survived were found by Ukrainian soldiers. They have received medical assistance and are already testifying about the Putin regime's crimes against humanity," the military said.

Tags: #aviation #aggressor #loss
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:22 05.03.2022
Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

12:41 05.03.2022
Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

09:54 05.03.2022
Russian army lost more than 10,000 servicemen during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army lost more than 10,000 servicemen during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

14:29 04.03.2022
Moldovan airspace to stay closed throughout state of emergency - authority

Moldovan airspace to stay closed throughout state of emergency - authority

14:14 03.03.2022
Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

14:13 02.03.2022
Two Russian fighters destroyed in air battle, losses of Ukraine is one MiG-29 fighter

Two Russian fighters destroyed in air battle, losses of Ukraine is one MiG-29 fighter

10:26 02.03.2022
Trostyanets captured by aggressor – head of Regional Military Administration

Trostyanets captured by aggressor – head of Regional Military Administration

18:10 01.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion 17 Ukrainian policemen killed, 50 injured – National Police of Ukraine

Since start of Russia's invasion 17 Ukrainian policemen killed, 50 injured – National Police of Ukraine

10:41 01.03.2022
From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

09:17 01.03.2022
Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian invaders intend to seize dam of Kaniv hydroelectric power station – General Staff at midnight on March 6

Losses of Russian army in Ukraine exceed 11,000 servicemen, personnel of Russian army frightened, looking for ways to desertion – Ukraine's General Staff

Advisor to Internal Minister on threat to Ukraine from Belarus: If there is no deep pressure from Putin, then Lukashenko to 'do some fancy footwork' in the future

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

Ukrainian army conducting defensive operation in all directions, enemy demoralized – General Staff

Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD