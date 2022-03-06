Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 88 enemy aircraft and helicopters since the beginning of Russian aggression, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In general, as of now, the losses of aviation equipment of the Russian occupation forces amount to 88 aircraft and helicopters," the Facebook post said on Sunday morning.

"Some enemy pilots who ejected and survived were found by Ukrainian soldiers. They have received medical assistance and are already testifying about the Putin regime's crimes against humanity," the military said.