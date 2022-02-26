Facts

18:48 26.02.2022

Aggressor makes airstrike on village of Sartana in Donbas, casualties reported

1 min read

Russian invaders made an airstrike on the village of Sartana in Donetsk region on Saturday. According to operational data, four people were killed, nine were injured, including a child, according to the National Police.

"According to preliminary data, 4 people died, 9 were injured, including a child. 40 houses were damaged," the National Police said.

Now clearing of the rubble continues, there may still be people under them.

Tags: #airstrikes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 01.07.2014
Ukrainian military hold airstrikes on militants' positions, some militants switch sides - spokesman

Ukrainian military hold airstrikes on militants' positions, some militants switch sides - spokesman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Russian army uses Grad missile launchers hitting hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

Russian invaders shot ambulance near Kherson, victims reported – media

LATEST

National Guards capture reconnaissance group of Russian invaders in Kharkiv

Zelensky thanks Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv railway station blacked out due to close shelling, people evacuated to shelter

Germany to send antitank systems, Stinger missiles to Ukraine - govt spokesman

Оккупанты подорвали бетонную дамбу в Херсонской области для возобновления подачи днепровской воды в Крым

Use of cluster bombs with Petal mines by Russians recorded in Kharkiv – Prosecutor General

Lithuania closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

Отключение России от SWIFT – это конкретная цена за вторжение в Украину, заявил Зеленский

Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD