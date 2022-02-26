Aggressor makes airstrike on village of Sartana in Donbas, casualties reported

Russian invaders made an airstrike on the village of Sartana in Donetsk region on Saturday. According to operational data, four people were killed, nine were injured, including a child, according to the National Police.

"According to preliminary data, 4 people died, 9 were injured, including a child. 40 houses were damaged," the National Police said.

Now clearing of the rubble continues, there may still be people under them.