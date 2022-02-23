Facts

13:48 23.02.2022

In case of invasion of Ukraine's territory, martial law to be immediately imposed – Danilov

Martial law on the territory of Ukraine will be introduced in the event of an armed invasion, said Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

"In the event of an invasion of the territory of our countries, martial law will be immediately imposed and, accordingly, all of you will be informed," Danilov said at a briefing on the results of the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that Ukraine is clearly aware of all the processes that are taking place on the territory on the borders with the Russian Federation, in Belarus, where the exercises are taking place.

