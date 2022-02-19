Facts

12:55 19.02.2022

Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

2 min read
Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

Biden: Russian troops plan to attack Ukraine in coming week, in coming days

KYIV. Feb 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The United States has reason to believe that Russian troops are planning to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days, U.S. President Joe Biden has said.

"We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week – in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people," Biden said in an address from the White House on Friday.

"We're calling out Russia's plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving," he said.

"Over the last few days, we've seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in Donbas," Biden said.

"For example, a shelling of a Ukrainian kindergarten yesterday, which Russia has falsely asserted was carried out by Ukraine. We also continue to see more and more disinformation being pushed out by – to the Russian public, including the Russian-backed separatists, claiming that Ukraine is planning to launch a massive offensive attack in Donbas. Well, look, there is simply no evidence of these assertions, and it defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict," the president said.

According to him, Russia state media also continues to make phony allegations of a genocide taking place in Donbas and push fabricated claims warning about Ukraine's attack on Russia without any evidence.

"All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before: to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine," Biden said.

"This is also in line with the pretext scenarios that the United States and our Allies and partners have been warning about for weeks," he said.

"Throughout these tense moments, the Ukrainian forces have shown great judgment and, I might add, restraint," Biden said.

Tags: #biden #russian_troops
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 19.02.2022
USA has reason to believe Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine – Biden

USA has reason to believe Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine – Biden

13:07 19.02.2022
Russia not late to de-escalate at Ukraine's borders, but USA ready to impose severe sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Russia not late to de-escalate at Ukraine's borders, but USA ready to impose severe sanctions if it invades Ukraine

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

09:27 17.02.2022
Biden, Scholz discuss issue of strengthening eastern flank of NATO in event of Russian attack on Ukraine

Biden, Scholz discuss issue of strengthening eastern flank of NATO in event of Russian attack on Ukraine

20:06 15.02.2022
Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

10:25 15.02.2022
Johnson, Biden believe diplomacy and Russia have crucial window to step back from threats towards Ukraine

Johnson, Biden believe diplomacy and Russia have crucial window to step back from threats towards Ukraine

10:01 14.02.2022
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine in coming days

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine in coming days

11:43 12.02.2022
Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

09:31 11.02.2022
Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

09:58 08.02.2022
Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA has reason to believe Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine – Biden

Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

Ukraine does not intend to advance into occupied territories by force, seeks peace – Danilov

Southern hoisting of Karlivske reservoir damaged as result of shelling

JFO HQ reports 19 shelling by Russia-led forces in Donbas as at 09:00, one Ukrainian soldier killed

LATEST

Russia's actions do not match its words – U.S. Vice President

Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

Ukraine does not intend to advance into occupied territories by force, seeks peace – Danilov

Zelensky to attend Munich Security Conference on Saturday

Southern hoisting of Karlivske reservoir damaged as result of shelling

JFO HQ reports 19 shelling by Russia-led forces in Donbas as at 09:00, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Extraordinary TCG meeting to be held on Feb 19 morning – OSCE Special Rep to Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine hopes for TCG meeting on Saturday

Danilov: New targeted provocations by Russia are possible, we do not see full-scale invasion

Vereschuk calls on residents from uncontrolled territories to go to territory under Ukraine's control

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD